Reebok unveils collaboration with Anine Bing

Sportswear brand Reebok has collaborated with Los Angeles-based fashion brand Anine Bing on a range of luxury loungewear and classic footwear styles for women.

Reimagining iconic Reebok styles from the 80s and 90s, the Reebok x Anine Bing collection merges vintage sportswear with Bing’s modern and timeless approach to fashion for an off-duty essentials range featuring footwear and apparel.

Launching on April 9, the capsule collection has a collegiate prep look, featuring premium materials, classic cuts, and vintage-inspired washes across a range of mix-and-match elevated loungewear separates.

In the press release, Reebok states the capsule aims to be the “ultimate weekend uniform,” featuring oversized crew sweatshirts, a bralette, bike shorts, body suits, joggers and a tailored shirt all branded with a custom Reebok x Anine Bing collegiate-inspired crest in a colour palette of black, white, blue, grey and cream.

The apparel is featured alongside three reimagined classic Reebok footwear silhouettes the Classic Nylon Shoes, Freestyle Hi Shoes and Classic Slides, which incorporate modern and vintage detailing.

Commenting on the collaboration, Anine Bing, founder and chief creative officer at Anine Bing, said in a statement: “I am so grateful for the opportunity to partner with a brand as iconic as Reebok. We designed the collection for modern women on the move with an emphasis on casual daywear inspired by the off-duty ease of vintage muses in the early ‘90s.

“These pieces are intended to pair not only with sportswear, but elevated even further with your go-to, everyday essentials like a tailored blazer and wide-leg denim.”

The Reebok x Anine Bing collection will be unisex and women’s sizing at Reebok.eu and AnineBing.com, select retailers including Farfetch and Bloomingdales.com, as well as at Anine Bing stores worldwide. Prices range from 80 to 250 US dollars.

