Reformation launches jewellery with Clare Waight Keller

American sustainable fashion brand Reformation has launched its first jewellery collection created with former Chloé and Givenchy creative director Clare Waight Keller.

The limit-edition vintage-inspired capsule jewellery collection draws inspiration from the roaring 20s and features earrings, bracelets, and necklaces all made with certified recycled 24-karat gold vermeil, 925 sterling silver, and semi-precious stones like pearls and jade.

Reformation Clare Waight Keller jewellery Credits: Reformation

In a statement, Reformation, which recently launched a collaboration with Grammy-award-winning singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves, said the collection is intended to feel “both heirloom-worthy and wearable”.

Highlights include chunky necklaces, sleek cuffs, sculptural hoop earrings, and elaborate drop earrings featuring deadstock pearls and lab-created cubic zirconia. Prices range from 168 to 898 pounds.

Reformation Clare Waight Keller jewellery Credits: Reformation

To celebrate the collection, Reformation has also launched a party wear collection of evening gowns to complement the jewellery.

Waight Keller’s collaboration with Reformation follows her being named creative director for Japanese retailer Uniqlo in September. The British designer has expanded her role with the retailer to be responsible for Uniqlo’s mainline collection, including menswear, from autumn/winter 2024, as well as her Uniqlo: C womenswear line.