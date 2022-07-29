Registration for The IAF’s 37th World Fashion Convention is Open Now

Zeist, - IAF is proud to invite the global apparel industry to its 37th World Fashion Convention that the global industry body is organizing with its Bangladeshi members, BGMEA and BKMEA.

Registration for these events has now opened on the joint, dedicated convention website . The Convention will contain a full day conference and a network dinner, both held on Tuesday November 15 as well as an industry tour held on Wednesday November 16 and/or Thursday November 17.

The theme of the convention is “Transforming Fashion Together “. The theme carries the message of supply chain collaboration and together with the strong industry associations BGMEA and BKMEA, IAF is sending the message that the major challenges of our industry today can only realistically be met when there is true collaboration between buyers and their suppliers. Bangladesh, as the second largest garment exporting country in the world is the perfect venue to experience that garment manufacturers play a pivotal role in a successful industry transformation, forming a source of solutions to the industry’s current major problems.

During this convention, there will be constant discussion about practical solutions to such industry challenges as digitalization, sustainability and more effective business models involving the entire supply chain. This Convention will have a hands-on, business-like and solution-oriented approach which distinguishes the IAF World Fashion Convention from many other conferences.

IAF conventions are well established industry events featuring a high level of speakers and delegates. Previous speakers came from PVH, H&M, Hugo Boss, Desigual, Disney, VF, Zegna, Interloop, Adriano Goldschmied and Vivienne Westwood, as well as McKinsey, BCG, the ILO, the World Bank, the OECD and London College of Fashion. We expect about 300 delegates at each event, from over 20 countries. Many of our guests are industry leaders, company owners and leaders of industry associations. In addition, our events attract public authorities, NGOs and Academia.

IAF, BGMEA and BKMEA look forward to welcoming you at the IAF’s 37th World Fashion Convention, November 13 –16, 2022 in Dhaka, Bangladesh!