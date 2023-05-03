Reiss announces partnership with McLaren F1

Premium British fashion brand Reiss is the new official travel wear partner for the McLaren Racing Formula 1 team.

The multi-year partnership follows a record-breaking financial year for Reiss and will see the McLaren Racing team wearing a selection of clothing from the fashion brand’s spring/summer 2023 collection to travel throughout the F1 season.

Christos Angelides, chief executive at Reiss, said: “Reiss shares many of the same values as McLaren Racing, with a focus on elite product craftsmanship. We will be proud to see the Formula 1 team dressed in Reiss as they travel to and from each race.”

Lindsey Eckhouse, director of licensing and digital products at McLaren Racing, added: “Reiss is a premium brand which understands the need for smart yet convenient apparel, especially for a team that travels throughout a global 23-race season. Our team can look forward to travelling in comfort and style from this season onwards.”