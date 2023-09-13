Reiss launches a new luxury Atelier line

Premium womenswear retailer Reiss has launched a new Reiss Atelier collection of timeless wardrobe staples crafted from luxurious fabrics.

In a press release, Reiss said that the 37-piece collection takes inspiration from the retailer’s archive and features clothes that “skim the frame, giving the wearer a sensual look without compromising on the notion of elegance”.

The line features tailoring, dresses, and outerwear in a colour palette of soft shades, neutrals, and black, as well as abstract animal-inspired prints in luxurious fabrics, such as silk, duchess satin, and fine Italian wool fabrications.

In addition, Reiss notes that the fabrics are predominantly European, coming from the brand’s most trusted mills.

Reiss Atelier collection Credits: Reiss

The pieces have been designed to effortlessly integrate into anyone’s wardrobe and “live through the decades without losing appeal,” explains Reiss.

Una Joyce, womenswear director at Reiss, said: " Our customer comes to us for an elevated wardrobe, and Reiss Atelier delivers on that, with effortlessly chic occasion pieces that are timeless. ‘Atelier’ provokes the idea of bespoke craftsmanship, design consideration, and ultimate luxury."

The first drop of the Reiss Atelier collection will be available on Reiss.com and in select stores.

