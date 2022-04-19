Rental platform DCEY launches in the UK

Turkey’s first and largest fashion rental platform DCEY founded in 2010 by twin sisters Eda Franci and Seda Aksoy has launched in the UK.

DCEY stands for Davet Çok Elbisem Yok, which translates to “so many invites, nothing to wear” and offers a curated selection of high-end designer brands including Staud, Cult Gaia, Alice McCall and Branx and Banco.

In the last 12 years, the platform has "grown immensely," renting over a thousand items per week, and DCEY sees geographic expansion into high-growth areas, such as the UK, as key to its wider strategy.

Eda Franci and Seda Aksoy, co-founders of DCEY, said in a statement: “The sharing economy for rented fashion has been growing for some time all over the world. In the UK, the industry is booming, highlighting the continued consumer appetite.

“As DCEY, we are so excited to enter the UK market and offer customers an affordable and environmentally friendly (either this or sustainable) way to wear luxury fashion and give designers a way to reach consumers in different geographies.”

DCEY offers international brands from American to Australian labels, including apparel, jewellery, and accessories, alongside its own in-house brand DCEY which offers luxe and timeless pieces from beachwear to evening wear and bridal crafted from organically produced cotton and linen.

Pieces can be rented for 4 to 16 days, with prices ranging from 20 to 690 pounds.