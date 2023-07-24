Represent and StockX team up for capsule collection

British luxury streetwear brand Represent is teaming up with global fashion marketplace StockX on a limited edition four-piece capsule collection.

The capsule will feature one pair of sneakers and three apparel items that will launch exclusively on StockX on July 24 at 5pm. It will also be available to purchase in-store at StockX’s Drop-Off in Soho, London and on Represent’s website from July 26.

At the core of the collection is an exclusive run of Represent’s bestselling skate-inspired Bully sneaker, limited to 300 pairs and dropping in the colours synonymous with StockX branding, green, white and grey.

Alongside the sneakers will be a hoodie and two T-shirts featuring minimalist Represent branding in StockX green on the front and a graphic detailing the Bully construction on the back. Each piece will be limited to just 300 units worldwide and individually numbered to create “a truly exclusive and individual product”.

Represent x StockX Collection Credits: Represent

George Heaton, founder and creative director of Represent, said in a statement: “We partnered with StockX on this collaborative capsule as the brand is the undisputed global leader in the online marketplace space.

“Similar to Represent, StockX’s mission is to create value and authentic connection for their customers through the products they love, so it was a collaboration which just makes sense for us. Their global platform is unmatched, so I look forward to introducing the Bully to the world alongside StockX.”

Deena Bahri, chief marketing officer at StockX, added: “At StockX, our goal is to provide customers with access to products they won’t find anywhere else, and give brands of all sizes the opportunity to reach our global audience.

“Our partnership with Represent, a brand that has made its mark on current culture, allows us to not only collaborate with a like-minded company that places a huge importance on community, but also provide our customers around the world with exclusive access to sneakers and apparel that are designed with self-expression at the core.”

Prices for the Represent x StockX Collection range from 100 pounds for the T-shirts to 240 pounds for the Bully sneakers.

Represent x StockX Collection Credits: Represent