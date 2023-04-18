Represent teams up with Mötley Crüe

British luxury streetwear brand Represent has created a capsule collection with rock band Mötley Crüe.

The 11-piece Represent x Mötley Crüe collection has been designed to “feel authentically hand-picked from the late ‘80s,” with graphics from classic Mötley Crüe albums featuring on vintage wash T-shirts, hoodies, shorts and a tank top.

The streetwear brand, founded by brothers George and Mike Heaton, has used details such as cracked graphics on the pieces to emulate the natural corrosion of vintage artwork, while the wash on the fabrics mimics the weathering fade from the West Coast sun. Additionally, slight distressing to the hems and neckline is intended to reflect imperfections acquired by well-worn garments over time.

Image: Represent; Represent x Mötley Crüe collection

The graphics used on the collection is artwork from Mötley Crüe albums, including its 1989’s ‘Dr Feelgood’ and 1987’s ‘Girls, Girls, Girls’.

Commenting on the collection, Mike Heaton, co-founder and design director at Represent, said in a statement: “10 years ago, I read ‘The Dirt’ by Neil Strauss and got my first glimpse into the life of one of the most notorious and decedent bands of the ‘80s. I’ve been obsessed ever since. I can remember shortly after first coming to LA and driving down the Sunset strip, seeing the iconic rock bars where these bands were made and picturing what life must have been like back in the early ‘80s. I think that feeling has resonated with me ever since, so to release this pop-up in the Viper room feels only right for this collaboration.

“Vintage rock graphics are my expertise so being able to work both brand and band into the artwork creates a much deeper connection than your typical licensing deal. To see the Dr Feelgood dagger through the Represent initial really evokes a true sense of the band and our brand coming together.”

Image: Represent; Represent x Mötley Crüe collection

The collection is available worldwide on the Represent website from April 19 and will be available at a Represent pop-up in the Viper Room in Los Angeles. Prices range from 90 pounds for a tank to 185 pounds for hoodies.

Image: Represent; Represent x Mötley Crüe collection

Image: Represent; Represent x Mötley Crüe collection