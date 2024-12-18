Represent unveils debut womenswear collection in collaboration with Puma

British streetwear brand Represent has launched its debut womenswear collection as part of its collaboration with sportswear giant Puma.

The launch is Represents biggest performance wear collaboration to date for its 247 line and features the brand’s first-ever womenswear clothing, including its first sports bra and women's trainer, which is being modelled by Team GB middle-distance runner Phoebe Gill.

The 12-piece Puma x 247 collection spans training apparel, footwear and accessories, featuring T-shirts, sweatpants, shorts, a hoodie, a backpack and a headband, with the men’s offering being fronted by athlete and trainer Jake Dearden.

Puma x 247 collection Credits: Represent

At the heart of the capsule collection is Puma's Deviate Nitro Elite 3 running trainer, which has been redesigned with 247's colour palette, detailing and logo. Prices for the collection range from 25 to 195 pounds and will be available from representclo.com/247 and puma.com from 8 pm on December 18.

In a statement, Represent said the collaboration originated from the Manchester-based chief executive Paul Spencer, who previously served as managing director of Puma’s European operations.

Puma x 247 collection Credits: Represent

George Heaton, co-founder and creative director of Represent, said: “At 247, we’ve always sought to push the boundaries of athletic performance, and collaborating with Puma on this project represents a key milestone in our journey. Our aim was to learn from one of the best in the industry and elevate our product line, starting with the creation of an elite performance running shoe.

“As a growing performance brand, this collaboration highlights a pivotal moment for us, especially with the introduction of womenswear into the 247 range, expanding our reach and meeting market demand.”

Puma x 247 collection Credits: Represent

Gregor Abenstein, head of select at Puma, added: “This partnership with Represent has been a true collaboration in every sense. From the very beginning, we worked hand-in-hand to merge our creative visions, ensuring that every detail reflects the strengths of both brands. We are very happy with the outcome and think we can offer something purposeful to our consumers.”

The product expansion from Represent follows the streetwear brand selling a minority stake to investment firm True and the opening of its first UK flagship store in Manchester in October.

Puma x 247 collection Credits: Represent