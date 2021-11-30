Resale prices for Virgil Abloh collaborations are skyrocketing

After the unexpected death of designer Virgil Abloh, resale prices for some of his most iconic collaborations from his Off-White label are skyrocketing. According to A pair Off-White Air Jordan Retro High OG “Chicago” sneakers has reached bids for over 10,000 dollars on Stockx, compared to the original asking price of 190 dollars in 2017.

StockX, an online marketplace and clothing reseller, primarily of sneakers, said in a statement regarding the passing of Abloh: “As is the case for any live marketplace, real-life events have ramifications on market performance. Following the tragic news of Virgil Abloh’s passing, there was a surge in interest in products related to the icon.” An Ikea rug designed by Abloh is listed on its website for 9,012 euros.

The spike in prices across international platforms from eBay to the RealReal to Stockx show a high demand for resale items, with some seeing searches up 1,000 percent. The RealReal said sales increased 18-fold on Sunday, with graphic t-shirts, low top sneakers and logo sweatshirts some of the most popular items.