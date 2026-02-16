Retailers take note: modest fashion is here to stay

Modest fashion has transitioned from a niche market into a global powerhouse, with projections indicating it will reach 433 billion dollars by 2028. This evolution is no longer confined to the sidelines; it is currently reshaping mainstream fashion weeks and the strategies of the world’s most influential retailers.

About the author: We are The Modest Stylist — Esma and Leyla. With over ten years of experience styling modest women and a strong position within the modest community, we follow this development closely. Three years ago, we launched our own fashion brand, LES Atelier, which is now sold at de Bijenkorf department stores in the Netherlands. This is a milestone that symbolises the broader shift within the Dutch retail market. Our mission is to make modest fashion accessible to every woman, regardless of background or origin. It is from this conviction that we write for FashionUnited. Our goal is to inspire and inform retailers, buyers and the wider fashion industry on how to successfully tap into this growing market.

A historic shift on the global stage

The established fashion world is finally recognizing modest fashion as a core pillar of the industry. Major department stores, including Galeries Lafayette, Selfridges, and Bloomingdale’s, have significantly expanded their modest-centric offerings.

A landmark moment occurred during New York Fashion Week (NYFW) in February 2026, where the "Modest Now x Muslimi" show gave modest designers a dedicated platform.

Amariah by Maryam Amaria: Debuted "The Eid Edit," a collection featuring fluid silhouettes in plum, deep maroon, and sage green, designed for longevity beyond a single holiday.

Athari Wear by Islam Mohamed: Explored modesty through structured refinement and cultural heritage, proving that coverage is a deliberate aesthetic choice rather than a limitation.

The retail imperative: Timing and consumer centricity

For retailers, successfully engaging with this market requires moving beyond traditional Western sales cycles. The "modest calendar" centers on Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr, periods that demand a specialized approach to buying and inventory management.

Key trends for the 2026 festive season include:

Color of the Year: Pantone’s "Cloud Dancer" (a soft, chalky white) is dominating monochromatic modest looks.

Fabric Innovation: There is a surge in demand for "fluid" fabrics—silks, satins, and bamboo blends—that offer movement without clinging.

Strategic Buying: Retailers are increasingly focusing on "T2T" (textile-to-textile) recycling and ethical production to meet the demands of a more conscious modest consumer.

The future: Luxury and experience

The growth of the sector was a primary focus at Shoptalk Luxe in Abu Dhabi (January 2026), where global leaders discussed the next chapter of luxury retail.

Michael Chalhoub, CEO of the Chalhoub Group, emphasized that their strategy is rooted in extreme consumer centricity. While some retailers are retreating from physical spaces, Chalhoub Group is expanding, leveraging deep data on purchasing behavior and lifestyle preferences to create immersive, culturally relevant experiences. By incubating regional labels through initiatives like "The Greenhouse," they are ensuring that Middle Eastern brands are not just consumers of global fashion, but significant contributors to the international market.