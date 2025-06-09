Revo unveils new brand Nrgy with J Balvin

High-performance sunglasses, goggles and eyewear brand Revo has unveiled a new design-focused line with global artist J Balvin as the creative director.

The new brand is called ‘Nrgy by Revo’ and will offer designs driven by innovation, implementing Revo’s proprietary NASA-based polarised lens tech to “deliver something entirely new” to the eyewear market that’s “engineered with vision and elevated by design”.

In a statement, Revo said the new eyewear has been created in partnership with J Balvin and Mattias Gollin, a globally recognised creative working across fashion, culture, and performance branding, to present “the future of eyewear design”.

J Balvin and Mattias Gollin were brought together through their passion for design in 2024 when they collaborated on what is known as the Mark I, a 3D-printed pair of glasses that Balvin wore at shows and in music videos. Following what they call “overwhelming interest” from their peers the pair connected with Revo to launch the eyewear commercially.

The debut ‘CXN_01’ collection will feature 40 styles and will draw inspiration from “the invisible architecture that connects us all,” such as quantum entanglement, dark matter flows, and planetary resonance. Each style will also feature subtle branding details, such as visible screws or the logo, which symbolises three atoms colliding to unleash energy in a direct nod between Nrgy’s brand identity and the first collection.

The collection will also feature a limited-edition signature style, the Mark II, which pays homage to the original lightning goggles they created in 2024. The Mark II has been designed in collaboration with the Vita Veloce Team, also known as VVT, the multidisciplinary creative studio co-founded by J Balvin and Mattias Gollin.

The debut ‘CXN_01’ range will launch on June 25 via the brand’s website NrgybyRevo.com, while a limited release of the Mark II will be available for pre-order from June 9, with a broader rollout and exclusive activations to follow at select global retailers.