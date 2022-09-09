Richard Quinn partners with Clearpay to launch London Fashion Week opening

The opening of London Fashion Week will be a consumer welcome affair, with principal sponsor Clearpay teaming up with the BFC and designer Richard Quinn for its City-Wide Celebration in Covent Garden.

Dubbed a fashion and entertainment event, a surprise performance and DJ set will inaugurate the fashion week ahead. A limited edition floral print designed by Richard Quinn is available to purchase via Clearpay.

Nick Molnar, Co-Founder of Clearpay, said: “Through our London Fashion Week partnership, Clearpay is committed to making fashion accessible to everyone, and this season, in our collaboration with Richard Quinn we are delivering on this objective. We are proud to continue our support of this iconic and world-renowned moment on the international fashion calendar.”

Caroline Rush, CEO British Fashion Council said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Clearpay and Richard Quinn to launch this season’s City Wide Celebration that engages communities throughout London to get involved with fashion and showcases the incredible creativity, diversity and openness London is known for. This season will see a fantastic lineup of 450 city-wide events and experiences driving footfall into the capital.

Richard Quinn said: “I’m thrilled to partner with Clearpay to put the Richard Quinn stamp on opening London Fashion Week up to a wider audience. Our event in Covent Garden will be a true celebration of fashion and will be a spectacular way to launch this season’s City-Wide Celebration at London Fashion Week.”

Clearpay has been a sponsor of London Fashion Week since February 2020, with the objectives to make fashion accessible to all and to champion and support British fashion and the local retail industry.