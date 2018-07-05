Richemont: outshining luxury goods giants

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is a Switzerland-based luxury goods holding company founded in 1988 by South African businessman Johann Rupert. The luxury goods groups sells premium jewellery, watches, leather goods, writing instruments, clothing and accessories. Richemont is publicly traded as CFR on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the JSE Securities Exchange.

Richemont beating out other luxury groups

The brands it owns include A. Lange & Söhne, Azzedine Alaïa, Baume & Mercier, Cartier, Chloé, Dunhill, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Lancel, Montblanc, Officine Panerai, Piaget, Peter, Vacheron Constantin und Van Cleef & Arpels. According to the Deloitte report “Global Powers of Luxury Goods 2017”, Richemont is the world’s second largest luxury goods conglomerate, behind LVMH but ahead of Estée Lauder, the Luxottica Group and Kering.

Photo: Richemont Headquarters, Bellevue, Switzerland | Credit © Olaf_Tamm_Hamburg_Germany for Richemont