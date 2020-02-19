Rick Owens collaborates with Moncler

Moncler has added another fashion designer to its ranks, this time a collaboration with Rick Owens, who designed a custom tour bus that will be exhibited in Milan on February 19.

The custom tour bus was designed to take Owens and his wife on a road trip from Los Angeles to Nevada and will be available to order, as well as the clothes Moncler made for the designer and his wife to wear while on the journey.

In a statement, Owens said: "Moncler approached me about a collab and I took advantage of the moment to ask them to do something different - to customise a tour bus for hun and I to make a road trip from LAX to Michael Heizer's ranch in Nevada.

"Heizer had invited us to see his monumental land art piece 'City,' 48 years in the making... and I hadn't been to the west coast since I moved to Europe 18 years ago... I was kind of thinking about Joseph Beuys traveling to the US from Germany in the Seventies, landing at JFK, being wrapped in felt and taken by ambulance to his NY gallery to live with a wild coyote for three days in his installation 'I like America and America likes me,' and then going straight back to Germany the same way..."

Owens is the latest in a string of high profile creatives to participate in the Moncler Genius series, which earlier this month added British designer JW Anderson to the 2020 line-up, alongside Sergio Zambon and Veronica Leoni for 2 Moncler 1952, Sandro Mandrino for 3 Moncler Grenoble, Simone Rocha, Craig Green, Matthew Williams of 1017 ALYX 9SM, Fragment Hiroshi Fujiwara, Richard Quinn and Poldo Dog Couture.

Images: courtesy of Moncler