Rimowa celebrates 125th anniversary during New York Fashion Week

Rimowa, the German-founded luggage company owned by LVMH, has successfully established itself as a coveted fashion accessory brand. Known for its enduring suitcase designs crafted from lightweight, robust materials like aluminum and polycarbonate, its minimalist aesthetics and iconic grooved exteriors have propelled it from a traditional luggage company to a celebrated LVMH success story.

Last week during New York Fashion Week Rimowa launched the second leg of its touring exhibition, 'Seit 1898,' marking the celebration of its 125th anniversary. Following its debut in Tokyo on June 8th, this retrospective exhibition delves into Rimowa's enduring legacy since its inception in Cologne, Germany, in 1898. It showcases a collection of cases from the company's archives, contributions from friends of the brand, and various artworks.

The exhibition presents these cases in captivating diorama displays, narrating the stories behind the materials, craftsmanship, individuals, and locations that define Rimowa's identity. This includes a meticulously curated selection of archival pieces, collaborative creations, and specialized cases designed for discerning enthusiasts.

To mark its New York showcase, Rimowa exclusively features privately owned cases from notable public figures such as Spike Lee, Martha Stewart, Roger Federer, Justin Theroux, LeBron James, Lewis Hamilton, Takashi Murakami, Billie Eilish, and Patti Smith, among others. Additionally, a centerpiece sticker diorama, constructed from metal sheets sourced from Rimowa factories, invites guests to personalize it with their own stickers on the aluminum walls.

This interactive display will continue its journey to Shanghai and Cologne as part of the 'Seit 1898' exhibition, accumulating memories of encounters and places along the way. The New York showcase will remain open at the Chelsea Factory until September 17th.