Rimowa launches first-ever eyewear collaboration

Luggage label Rimowa has unveiled a beach-inspired collaboration with indie eyewear brand Garrett Leight California Optical (GLCO) for a special edition collection.

The collaboration has been built on what the brand’s call a “shared passion for craftsmanship and expertise” and marks Rimowa’s first-ever eyewear collaboration, and takes inspiration from the sun-soaked surf culture and psychedelic art scene of the Californian coast.

Rimowa chief executive, Alexandre Arnault, said in a statement: "We're excited to team up with Garrett Leight to launch Rimowa's first-ever eyewear collaboration. As long-time fans of Garrett Leight California Optical, we were thrilled to develop this exclusive Venice Beach-inspired beach set together coinciding with the California brand's 10th anniversary.”

The exclusive eyewear collaboration features six pairs of sunglasses, including three metal and three acetate frames with various lens colours, two luggage sticker sets and a limited-edition Rimowa x Garrett Leight California Optical Essential cabin suitcase in white gloss.

Inside the suitcase, customers will find a pair of Rimowa x Garrett Leight California Optical Gold sunglasses and a complete line of beach-ready accessories, including a beach towel, surf wax, the limited-edition luggage sticker sets, and a luggage tag specially crafted for this partnership.

Commeting on the collaboration, Garrett Leight, founder and chief executive of GLCO, said: "I always look for best-in-class partners to collaborate with, and there's truly no one better than Rimowa when it comes to luggage. Sunglasses are an important accessory for any traveller, so partnering with them to create this experiential package for our consumers felt very organic.

"Paying homage to our California heritage and the legendary eras that inspired this collaboration is a perfect way to celebrate our ten years in business.”

Available from March 12, each pair of Rimowa x Garrett Leight California Optical sunglasses come housed in a unique co-branded grooved sunglasses case. Sunglasses cost 335 euros, while the suitcase costs 920 euros.

Images: courtesy of Rimowa