Ritu Kumar, Lenzing Ecovero collaborate for Lakme Fashion Week

Ritu Kumar teamed up with Austrian fiber brand Lenzing Ecovero for the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai. The collaboration showcases ‘Nature’s Origami’ which revolves around the central theme of tribal and contemporary Indian art forms. The collection is inspired by Mrinalini Mukherjee’s exhibit at the MET where modern chevron meets classic florals, laces and layering surfaces of neo origami, flora and fauna, and Sundervan. The color palette that runs through the pieces is an amalgamation of vegetable dyes, an infusion of violets and leafy greens, alluding to nature and rejuvenation.

While Ritu Kumar, since its inception has stressed on natural fibers and dyes through its collections, this collaboration will witness the design house translate its intricate Indian embroidery on sustainable viscose fiber, a patent of Lenzing Ecovero.

Lakmé Fashion Week is on Mumbai, February 12 to 16, 2020. Every season, Lakmé Fashion Week dedicates a day to promote sustainable fashion. Among newbie designers are veteran designers who are steering their design practice towards more responsible choices. Through this collection, Lenzing hopes to create a larger outreach among the industry on adopting alternative resources and processes. Lenzing’s past associations at Lakme have helped in building the narrative of sustainable fashion among designers and influencers in the fashion fraternity.