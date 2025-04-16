River Island launches resort wear in collaboration with Del Maar

British fashion retailer River Island has launched a resort wear collaboration with Latin-Australian brand Del Maar as part of its ‘Behind The Design’ series celebrating independent creatives.

The limited-edition River Island x Del Maar collection draws inspiration from the coastal lifestyle embraced on Australian shores and features bold prints, vibrant colours and handcrafted designs that bring Latin heritage to life.

River Island x Del Maar collection Credits: River Island

The 31-piece collection has been designed by Del Maar founder Pamela Davila Uyen in close collaboration with the River Island in-house design team to “effortlessly transition from pool to party,” with swimwear, coordinated sets, and beach cover-ups.

Commenting on the collaboration, Davila Uyen said: “I’m truly excited to collaborate with River Island on this collection, which beautifully blends the rich heritage of Latin American craft with the fresh, modern vibe of contemporary fashion.

“Working together is a fantastic opportunity to show how fashion can serve as a bridge between cultures, and we’re all about celebrating the beauty of cultural heritage through style. I hope customers feel the joy, passion and Latino essence that inspired this collection whilst also feeling comfortable and confident.”

River Island x Del Maar collection Credits: River Island

Del Maar, known for its exclusive swimwear handmade in Peru, has brought its distinctive feminine details to the River Island collaboration, including frilled hems, lace patchwork and delicate beading across bikinis, swimsuits, shorts, trousers, shirts, skirts and dresses.

The collection is available online at riverisland.com and in select stores across the UK, in sizes XS–L and swimwear in sizes 6–22, with prices ranging from 22 to 75 pounds. Mini girls is available from 12–18 months to 4–5 years with prices ranging from 16 to 28 pounds, whilst older girls start from 5–12 years, priced between 14 and 30 pounds.

River Island x Del Maar collection Credits: River Island