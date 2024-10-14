River Island unveils festive collection with Nephthys Foster

British fashion retailer River Island has launched a playful Christmas knitwear collection with London-based artist Nephthys Foster.

The capsule River Island x Nephthys collection is inspired by Foster’s signature style of vibrant, bold and colourful artworks and features festive swearers in playful designs to “spark joy”.

Capturing the nostalgia of childhood Christmases, the collection features nine womenswear designs with fun slogans, such as ‘Santa Baby,’ ‘Champagne Season,’ ‘Mistletoe Martini’ and ‘Tinsel Tonic’ emblazoned across classic crewneck designs, alongside bold embroidery of love hearts, luscious lips, a party-ready dachshund and a London taxi brought to life with sequins, sparkle and velvet bows.

River Island x Nephthys Christmas collection Credits: River Island

Alongside the womenswear collection are five mini-me options for kids, aged from 9-12 months to 11-12 years, to offer a “family-matching moment,” explains River Island in the press release.

Commenting on the collaboration, Foster said: “I want the designs to bring joy and spark conversations; they're more than just Christmas jumpers; they're about creating lasting memories and I hope that when you pull them out of the loft next year, they bring back a flood of cherished moments.”

The River Island x Nephthys collection is available online and in select River Island stores nationwide. Prices range from 24 pounds for kidswear to 45 pounds for womenswear.