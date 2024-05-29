Rixo collaborates with American label Ciao Lucia

British womenswear brand Rixo has unveiled a capsule collection in collaboration with Los Angeles-based label Ciao Lucia.

The 12-piece capsule collection for the summer has been designed “completely collaboratively” and features feminine dresses in mini and midi-length designs in silk, cotton, and viscose.

In a statement, Rixo said it felt that with both brands being independent, female-founded labels with a lot of synergy in aesthetic, such as using colourful prints and feminine silhouettes, it was the “perfect collaboration”.

Rixo x Ciao Lucia capsule collection Credits: Rixo

Henrietta Rix, co-founder and chief executive of Rixo, said: “It’s such a small world Lucy used to buy Rixo in her previous role, which is how we first met. We literally spoke over Instagram DM one evening and reminisced on the past few years and then quickly moved to a conversation about a collaboration.

“We’re very similar in the way we work and could both move quickly with no big corporate sign offs which has resulted in a collection that captures the essence of both brands perfectly. We're thrilled to share this collaboration with our customers globally and bring a little piece of our shared vision to life."

Los Angeles-based brand Ciao Lucia teams up with Rixo

The collaborative capsule was designed with each brand’s signatures in mind, utilising vintage-inspired silhouettes, bold use of colour and playful prints, including a cherub print hand-painted by Rixo co-founder Orlagh McCloskey inspired by a vintage vase found at an antiques fair.

Other details include the signature Ciao Lucia check motif and vintage-inspired lace and ribbon.

On the creative process, McCloskey said: “Collaborating with Ciao Lucia on this collection has been an absolute joy. From the outset, there was an amazing synergy between our two brands where our aesthetics complimented one another. Working closely with Lucy, the founder of Ciao Lucia, was seamless; her passion for design, vintage and attention to fits and fabric mirrored our own ethos at Rixo.

“The creative process allowed us to really ensure each piece felt like a mix of both our brands. We worked through each silhouette together and I hand painted the cherub print featured in the collection, a true Rixo signature print that compliments Ciao's beautiful check print.”

Lucy Akin, founder and designer of Ciao Lucia, added: “I think we’re such similar brands but geographically have a different customer- it made sense to team up and create something cool together!

“I used to buy Rixo for my store so I was familiar with the designers/owners, so it was nice to work with them again in a more collaborative way! I was also so flattered when they reached out with the idea to collaborate - I’ve always admired Rixo’s business.”

The Rixo x Ciao Lucia capsule collection, priced from 265 to 325 pounds, is available exclusively through both brands’ e-commerce websites.

