Rixo joins Copenhagen Fashion Week line-up in August

Copenhagen Fashion Week, which will be the first physical fashion showcase to kick off the spring/summer 2021 season, starting on August 9, has confirmed that London-based fashion label Rixo has joined what it is calling a “strong line-up” of brands.

Organisers have revealed that the SS21 showcase, taking place from August 9-12, will feature 34 brands, including Danish labels Ganni, Stine Goya and Henrik Vibskov, Swedish brands Rodebjer, Hope and Whyred, Norway’s Holzweiler and Finnish brand Marimekko. There will also be representation from Germany with Lala Berlin and Malaikaraiss and from the UK with Rixo joining the schedule for the first time, the brand normal showcases during London Fashion Week.

This marks an unchanged number of brands participating this season, which organisers are stating indicates that the fashion industry continues to support the fashion week format and “believes in the value of standing together” following the coronavirus pandemic and that the line-up not only represents the Scandinavian scene, but also includes other strong Northern European brands.

Cecilie Thorsmark, chief executive officer at Copenhagen Fashion Week, said in a statement: "Planning the fashion week has without a doubt been different this time around, with many unknown factors playing a role. That's why we're thrilled that we're able to present the same high standard that Copenhagen Fashion Week is known for this season, and that the number of participating brands is broadly unchanged.”

Other brands on the line-up includes 7 Days, Baum und Pferdgarten, Blanche, Birgitte Herskind, By Malene Birger, Carcel, Custommade, Gestuz, Helmstedt, Henrik Vibskov, Lovechild 1979, Malaikaraiss, Mark Kenly Domino Tan, mfpen, Munthe, Nynne, Rabens Saloner, Rains, Remain, Samsøe Samsøe, Selected, Skall Studio, Soeren Le Schmidt, and Soulland.

The upcoming fashion week has been named a hybrid format, as brands will be able to choose between physical and digital formats, or opt for a mix of the two.

The physical shows and presentations still remain “a large part of the schedule,” added organisers, with brands including Soulland and Mark Kenly Domino Tan opting to stage physical events to be streamed digitally to secure exposure and reach. While many brands, like Baum und Pferdgarten and By Malene Birger, will present their collections entirely digitally, and brands such as Ganni are preparing for a hybrid showcase format bridging physical and digital.

Earlier this month, Copenhagen Fashion Week announced the creation of a digital advisory board, to align the new hybrid format with industry need, which includes Ganni's founder Nicolaj Reffstrup, Stine Goya's chief executive Thomas Hertz, Holzweiler’s creative director Susanne Holzweiler, Hope’s creative director Frida Bard. and the creative agency Moon's chief executive Martin Gjesing.

In addition, the upcoming edition of Copenhagen Fashion Week will also have a physical hub in downtown Copenhagen, called CPHFW Hub that will serve as a gathering place and networking centre for the industry, providing a location for an extensive talk programme and industry as well as consumer events.

While shows will run, organisers, said that it doesn’t mean that it is “returning to business as usual” following the coronavirus pandemic and that social distancing needs will be strictly enforced and brands will need to act in accordance with the instructions and regulations of the Danish authorities.

"We strongly believe in the importance of being able to meet face to face. Fashion week is inherently a physical event, which is why we're incredibly happy to be able to gather the industry at our new hub. Jointly with the two fashion fairs, CIFF and Revolver, we're creating an amazing fashion week that can help the fashion industry to move ahead," added Thorsmark.

Copenhagen Fashion Week will take place from August 9-12.

