Rixo launches bridesmaid collection

A year after debuting its bridal collection, London-based Rixo is introducing its first-ever bridesmaid collection, featuring a “silhouette to suit us all”.

Co-founders Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey said in a press release that they identified five key bridesmaid shapes and styles and have designed a collection to “celebrate the beauty in individualism”.

The debut 14-piece bridesmaid collection features an array of design elements from halter neck to V-neck, tiered skirts and A-line silhouettes.

There is also a sense of continuity throughout, with the brand’s debut print, Virtues of Rosemary, featuring subtly across three tonal shades of coral, green and blue, as well as a classic pen print on white, a colour palette inspired by vintage lingerie and silk slips from the 1930s.

“Over the last (almost) 6 years of Rixo, we have absolutely loved seeing our ready-to-wear dresses on so many beautiful bridesmaids and bridal parties,” said Rix and McCloskey in a statement. “We have used this time to really understand what makes the perfect bridesmaid dress - the style, fit and colours that our customers always come back to. Armed with this knowledge we decided to design a bridesmaid specific line that celebrates all of our findings so far and we are so excited to share it with everyone!”

courtesy of Rixo

Highlights include the ‘Katie’ a button-down midi-length dress with long slim sleeves, the ‘Minnie’ a frilled V-neckline wrap dress with a tiered skirt and the ‘Valerie’ a halter neck midi dress with splits.

The collection is available to shop online at Rixo and is in stock at the brand’s bridal store in Belgravia, London. Prices range from 275 - 315 pounds.

courtesy of Rixo

courtesy of Rixo

courtesy of Rixo