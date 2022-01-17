Rixo launches sustainable denim collection

Womenswear brand Rixo is continuing to expand its eco-friendly offering with its debut 13-piece sustainable denim collection.

The collection features classic Rixo pieces reimagined in sustainable denim, including dresses, tops, jackets, a jumpsuit and a waistcoat, alongside new shapes for the brand ‘Maxine’ a midi denim skirt and ‘Malia’ a denim dress with embroidery on the low v-neck collar and sleeves.

The denim has been benchmarked against the Environmental Impact Measurement (EIM) scoring system software, assessing each piece’s impact during washing and finishing against the four following categories: water consumption, energy consumption, effect on workers’ health and chemical impact.

Image: Rixo

The entire sustainable denim collection falls into the low impact category, created using lower water usage, fewer chemicals and less emissions.

In addition, the denim line has been guided by the brand’s principles of keeping the circular economy in mind and has been made with a non-stretch 100 percent cellulosic material, making it significantly easier to be recycled.

Rixo co-founders Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey said in a statement: “We’re so pleased to finally show our #humansofrixo what we’ve been working on! It’s such a proud moment for us to be able to offer another more sustainable collection containing versatile items that can be worn all year round.

“Rixo pieces are designed to last a lifetime and be passed down onto friends and family – using high quality and sustainable materials means we’re able to make this a reality.”

Image: Rixo