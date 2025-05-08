Rixo unveils accessories collaboration with Dragon Diffusion

British vintage-inspired fashion brand Rixo has unveiled an accessories collaboration with Dragon Diffusion, celebrating the art of traditional weaving.

The seven-piece limited-edition collection is currently available for pre-order on Rixo’s website, ahead of its launch on May 12 and features belts and handbags crafted from leather.

Orlagh McCloskey, chief executive and co-founder of Rixo, said in a statement: “We’re proud to collaborate with Dragon Diffusion at such an exciting time of accessory expansion for Rixo. I’ve long admired the brand’s dedication to artisanal craft, authenticity, and modern sophistication.

“The vintage-inspired bags and belts are perfect for warm-weather days and designed to be loved season after season.”

Rixo x Dragon Diffusion collaboration Credits: Rixo

The collection is rooted in both brand’s shared appreciation for vintage heritage and modern sensibility and highlights the artistry of traditional weaving. Dragon Diffusion’s handwoven leather bags draw inspiration from centuries-old global techniques, from the intricate craft of Japanese bamboo basketry to the rustic charm of wicker baskets of France.

Rixo x Dragon Diffusion collaboration Credits: Rixo

Key styles from the Rixo x Dragon Diffusion collection include the vintage-inspired ‘Lucine’ basket bag, which comes in classic tan and deep dark brown, the ‘Amoria’ handbag, described as the “perfect travel companion,” available in green, tan and black colourways, and the 1970s boho-inspired ‘Roxella’ leather belt in black and tan, which draws inspiration from a vintage ge, discovered by McCloskey.

Prices for the collection range from 145 pounds for the ‘Roxella’ belt to 385 pounds for the ‘Lucine’ bag.

Rixo x Dragon Diffusion collaboration Credits: Rixo

Rixo x Dragon Diffusion collaboration Credits: Rixo