Riyadh Air to revive the golden age of travel with couture cabin uniforms

Riyadh Air, the world’s newest global airline, owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), closed out Paris Haute Couture Week with the unveiling of its cabin crew’s uniforms designed by Saudi Arabian designer Mohammed Ashi, founder of Ashi Studio.

“It’s not cabin crew ‘uniforms,’ it’s cabin crew fashion,” declared Tony Douglas, chief executive of Riyadh Air, at the press unveiling at Monnaie de Paris. “Our cabin crew personify the panache and style that Riyadh Air represents, connecting back to those halcyon days of commercial aviation, like Pan Am and the TWA, with a real modern twist. Fast-forward 60 years, bring to it modernity, bring to it the spirit of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Douglas added: “When our cabin crew walk through the major airport terminals, like JFK, I want them to make a statement, for people to notice, and for them to respectfully stand out in the crowd, and to showcase that graceful fashion charm.”

Ashi, who was named the airline’s creative director in May to design the airline’s first-ever cabin crew uniform, drew inspiration from the 1950s and 1960s ‘golden era’ of aviation, as well as the 2002 film ‘Catch Me If You Can,’ starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

Combining high fashion with the glamour and elegance of Saudi Arabia, Ashi showcased 15 looks for men and women, including coats, dresses, trousers, shoes, and hats, as well as sunglasses and bags for a complete lifestyle look that’s bold and modern.

The luxury line oozes glamour and craftsmanship, from the custom unique amethyst hue of the airline’s branding, which pays homage to Saudi Arabia’s lavender fields, to the retro-inspired elegant, tailored dresses made of fine wools, cashmere outerwear and iconic pillbox hats and statement sunglasses.

On describing why he wanted to be part of Riyadh Air’s journey, Ashi told FashionUnited: “Growing up in Saudi, and seeing Saudi today, and seeing the evolution of Riyadh, I knew I wanted to be part of it. When I got the call, I thought that I’m entering history, and I feel grateful and proud, as the airline will will play an important role in the future of Saudi Arabia by making Riyadh one of the world’s key destinations.”

The fashion collection, which will be worn by Riyadh Air cabin crew, pilots, concierges, and airport agents, when the airline takes flight in 2025, will include 35 outfits and has been designed to be changed seasonally.

At the event, Ashi and Riyadh Air presented 15 looks, ten womenswear and five menswear looks, featuring tailored suits, coats, dresses and separates, with wide shawl collar detailing, curving hems and cuffs, pencil skirt silhouettes, and sleek tailoring for a clean and modern look in a chic and elegant ‘electric amethyst’ for the female crew, and ‘dark amethyst’ for their male counterparts.

The collection also showcased custom leather shoes, pillbox hats, amethyst earrings, retro-style sunglasses, and boxy handbags to complete the 1950s-inspired look, as well as integrated hijabs.

Highlights included outerwear with the same modern lines as seen on the Riyadh Air logo and elegant dresses with feminine wide necklines.

Ashi added: “Fashion and aviation have seen collaborations in the past, but its pinnacle was over 50 years ago, and I was keen to be inspired by that time. For me, it’s not a uniform. It’s a lifestyle collection. And I think together we’ve created something magical, merging elegance with practicality, modernising the glamour of the golden age.

“It shows that Riyadh Air has no limits and that luxury and attention to detail is key across every aspect of the experience. It’s another first for Riyadh Air and I’m proud to collaborate with the airline.”

This isn’t the first time an airline has collaborated with fashion, many designers have taken on the challenge, including couturier Pierre Balmain, who designed the uniforms for Singapore Airlines, Vivienne Westwood was tapped to redesign Virgin Atlantic's uniforms, Prabal Gurung collaborated with Japan’s largest airline group, All Nippon Airways, while Zac Posen made a deal with Delta Air Lines to dress all of its 30,000 staff from flight attendants to airport customer service agents, and last year British tailor and designer Ozwald Boateng unveiled British Airways first new uniform in 20 years, replacing the ones designed by Julien MacDonald.

Douglas added: “For a start-up airline to be showcasing our new fashion collection during Haute Couture Week in Paris shows what an impact Riyadh Air is having globally. Working with Ashi on these designs has been a tremendous experience for all of us and we’re all very proud to be able to show off the creations and the full range early next year.

“We have no doubt that the fashion line will soon be recognisable to people all over the world, and that the designs will leave a lasting impression on our guests by the proud team members that wear them.”

Launched in March 2023, Riyadh Air plans to make its maiden flight in July 2025 and is expected to fly to more than 100 destinations around the world.

