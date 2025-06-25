Roberto Cavalli launches swimwear collaboration with Skims

Italian luxury fashion house Roberto Cavalli has unveiled a limited-edition swim collaboration with American bodywear brand Skims.

Launching on June 27, the Roberto Cavalli Skims collection infuses the vibrant colours and exotic prints of the renowned Italian fashion house with Skims’ signature swimwear, chiffon cover-ups and accessories inspired by the spirit of the “Euro summer”.

At the heart of the retro swimwear collection are three of Cavalli’s archival prints, the Fagianella, Light Zebra, and Tiger Face, reimagined across Skims’ one-pieces, bikinis, bodysuits, head scarves, and even a body-hugging dress, all designed to embody “confidence, luxury, and unapologetically bold swim style”.

Roberto Cavalli Skims collection campaign Credits: Roberto Cavalli / Skims shot by Nadia Lee Cohen

Fausto Puglisi, creative director of Roberto Cavalli, said in a statement: "We’re thrilled to introduce the Roberto Cavalli and Skims collection to the world. Collaborating with Skims on this glamorous, bold collection of swimwear has been a remarkable experience. To me, Kim is a modern Marilyn Monroe, she is the pop icon, she inspires me so much.

“Our brands are iconic in their own distinct ways, and we’ve meticulously blended archival prints with modern, functional design to create a collection that embodies the essence of Italian luxury.”

To celebrate the collection, Skims’ co-founder and chief creative officer, Kim Kardashian stars in the cheeky retro fantasy campaign shot by Nadia Lee Cohen, alongside her mother Kris Jenner, where “everyday moments meet high-fashion styling”.

Commenting on the collaboration, Kardashian added: "Unveiling such a luxurious collection with Roberto Cavalli is incredibly exciting. I’ve always admired the brand’s exotic prints and bold energy, and bringing that vision to life through Skims Swim allowed us to create something truly unexpected and elevated.

“We paired Cavalli’s most iconic prints with our signature swim silhouettes to deliver a sexy collection that empowers every body to own swim season, no matter where they vacation.”

Each piece is crafted in Skims’ supportive fabrics and offered in an inclusive size range from XXS to 4X. The collection will be available in-store and online at Skims’, select Roberto Cavalli boutiques, and top luxury retailers, including Printemps New York.