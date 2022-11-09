Rodan + Fields enters haircare category

Skincare brand Rodan + Fields, founded by Stanford-trained dermatologists Dr Katie Rodan and Dr Kathy Fields, has launched its first haircare product with a scalp-first approach.

The dermatology-Inspired R+F Haircare collection utilises the brand’s 30-plus years of expertise and a deep understanding of dermatology-based skincare to offer formulations to support “healthier-looking, stronger hair from root to tip instantly and over time”.

The collection takes a scalp-first approach to deliver “deeply transformative, clinically tested results,” that meet the needs of a healthy scalp that goes beyond the surface, explains the brand in the press release.

Each product features “thoughtfully blended” formulas that contain high-quality, clinically tested skincare and haircare ingredients to help nourish roots, repair damage, protect colour and help support long-term healthy hair. They also include Rodan + Fields' proprietary RF TriEnergy Complex, designed to energise, strengthen, and protect hair while skincare ingredients like Amino Acids and Silk Peptides protect colour, repair damage, and nourish roots.

R+F Haircare is launching eight products including two regimens, Smooth+ and Volume+ and two styling treatments.

Dr Katie Rodan, co-founder of Rodan + Fields, said in a statement: "We are excited to be able to apply our dermatological expertise to a new category – haircare – to help meet more customer needs with innovation that provides real, visible results.”

Dimitri Haloulos, chief executive officer and president at Rodan + Fields, added: "We are energised by the launch of R+F Haircare and the meaningful opportunity it represents for our business.

"Building on the vision of our founders, Dr. Katie Rodan and Dr. Kathy Fields, we are thrilled to partner with our consultant community to create our next chapter of growth and importantly to change more lives."

R+F Haircare will be available through Rodan + Fields independent consultants and on the brand's website.