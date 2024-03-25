Roger Federer launches first eyewear collection

Tennis legend Roger Federer has launched his debut eyewear collection with Oliver Peoples, after signing an exclusive licensing deal with eyewear manufacturer EssilorLuxottica in May 2023.

The four-collection partnership under Roger Federer’s ‘RF’ brand and Oliver Peoples brands launches with a six-piece line, including four sunglasses and two shield frames.

Each pair has been designed for “comfort and ease,” explains Oliver Peoples, which designed the collection with Federer, and features rubber grip nose pads and temple tips to help support a consistent fit throughout performance wear.

The eyewear is also incredibly lightweight, with a maximum of 35 grams per pair, and utilises high visual quality lenses, such as colour enhancement lenses, which boost dominant colours specific to environments like water, forest, or the city, polarised lenses to cut the sun’s glare, and mirrored lenses.

Commenting on the collaboration and design details, Federer said in a statement: “Sunglasses are something I’ve enjoyed as my sport has required me to chase the sun 80 percent of my life. One of the main goals of our collection was to create sunglasses that could be utilised in every aspect of one’s routine – off or on the court.

“We also wanted to ensure the frames fit well and do not slide. With this, we created rubber grip details that sit on the back of your ears and nose. Especially with the adjustable rubber nose pads, the frames are comfortable and look strong on your face, without being too tight.”

Oliver Peoples Roger Federer inaugural eyewear collection Credits: Oliver Peoples

The eyewear also includes details that honour Federer, including the number 8, a special number to the tennis star, representing his birthdate (8.8.81) and the number of his Wimbledon titles. In addition, a custom core-wire pattern was developed and inspired by the threading patterns of the strings found on vintage tennis racquets, while a custom octagonal RF metal logo, inspired by the end of a tennis racket is placed at the temple tip.

The collection also offers the first-ever shield styles in the history of the Oliver Peoples brand. There are two shield styles, R-4 and R-5. R-4 is distinguished by its semi-matte bio nylon top bar, while R-5 features a minimalist, windsor rim top bar.

Federer added: “Shields are very new for me. I thought let’s give it a go and see…I love the way they turned out. I don’t think we’ve seen shields like this in the market that are both high-performance and luxurious.”

Oliver Peoples Roger Federer inaugural eyewear collection Credits: Oliver Peoples

Rocco Basilico, chief executive at Oliver Peoples, said: “We are thrilled for the release of the Oliver Peoples and Roger Federer collaboration. Roger is a true icon of our generation who represents elegance, style, mastery, and precision.

“Together, we have joined forces to reinvent performance eyewear. Every style is made to be as luxurious as it is durable, as beautiful as it is functional. With lenses for high performance and exceptional optical quality, this ultra-lightweight design also features intricate collaboration exclusive details. For an aesthetic fit for sport and lifestyle, nothing compares. Finally, in eyewear, performance and luxury co-exist!”

The Oliver Peoples Roger Federer inaugural collection is available in Oliver Peoples boutiques and online, as well as at select wholesale partners.