Roger Federer signs eyewear license With EssilorLuxottica

Retired tennis star Roger Federer is launching his own eyewear after signing an exclusive licensing deal with EssilorLuxottica-owned eyewear label Oliver Peoples.

In a statement, EssilorLuxottica said that Oliver Peoples will design, manufacture and distribute Roger Federer’s eyewear worldwide, with the first collection to launch in spring 2024.

The inaugural collection will be developed “under the combined vision of Federer and Oliver Peoples,” added the statement, with the inspiration for the eyewear coming from “their shared dedication to excellence in one’s craft and appreciation for understated luxury”.

Francesco Milleri, chairman and chief executive of EssilorLuxottica, said: “Roger Federer is a legendary athlete, a passionate entrepreneur, and a force in the worlds of fashion and lifestyle. Our shared values and his global influence makes him the perfect partner for us and for the Oliver Peoples brand. We’re looking forward to creating beautiful eyewear together.”

Federer added: “I am thrilled to collaborate with Oliver Peoples. I’ve been a fan of the brand for years and have always appreciated their exceptional craftsmanship alongside timeless, elegant designs.

“We both found great commonality in how we approach our work, and they are a perfect partner for the debut of my RF eyewear collection in 2024.”

Federer is one of the most beloved and decorated tennis players in the history of the sport and holds the men’s record for most Wimbledon titles with 8 and has won 20 Grand Slam titles in his career.

As well as developing his own eyewear, Federer has a line of tennis shoes with Swiss running brand On, after he invested in the sportswear brand in 2019.