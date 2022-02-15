Roksanda to launch purchasable NFTs during LFW

Roksanda will launch a series of NFTs as part of her autumn/winter 2022 collection during London Fashion Week in a partnership with Clearpay to bring “digitisation, accessibility and innovation to fashion lovers everywhere”.

The designer is hosting a catwalk show for her upcoming collection on Monday, February 21, and the demi-couture finale look, a sculptural gown in a geometric print, has been transformed into an NFT by the Institute of Digital Fashion.

The NFT will be sold in a tier system, ranging from 25 pounds for one of 500 3D garment render that is a 2D static collectable to 250 pounds for one of 250 3D animated costumes render and 3D object showcase. The top tier 3D animated render is limited to 10 customers and will cost 5,000 pounds. It also includes software files used to create a digital version of the dress to allow the NFT owner to wear the gown in the metaverse.

The digital look aims to offer consumer “tangible access” to high via Web 3.0 and will also be available for AR try-on.

Commenting on the partnership, Nick Molnar, co-founder and chief executive at Clearpay said: “A big part of our commitment to London Fashion Week is ensuring that fashion is accessible to consumers, and by partnering with Roksanda and the Institute of Digital Fashion this season, we’re able to do that in quite an exciting way.

“Collectively we’ve transformed the AW22 demi couture look into an NFT, giving consumers unparalleled access to high end fashion that simply wasn’t available to them before. We’re proud to be able to help democratise fashion, and enable consumers to buy, interact, and engage with Roksanda’s artistry in such an innovative way. It’s exciting to see this all come to life at such an important moment in the British fashion calendar.”

Each NFT will be available for purchase on roksanda.com, and shoppers can pay for them in four interest-free instalments through Clearpay.