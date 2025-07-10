Rosalía, new global ambassador for New Balance

Madrid – Rosalía, the ever-expanding Spanish artist whose fusion of music and styles continues to revolutionise the global music scene, is further strengthening her ties with fashion. She has been signed as the new global ambassador for the US sportswear brand New Balance. The singer-songwriter has already debuted in this role, presenting the brand's new trainer model.

Continuing the series of strategic partnerships that have previously led her to collaborate with brands, fashion houses and designers such as Palomo Spain, Pull&Bear, Dominnico, Pepa Salazar, Kim Kardashian's Skims, Acne Studios, Louis Vuitton and Dior (where she has served as the global ambassador for the iconic Lady Dior bag since mid-2024), Rosalía is once again expanding her ties with the fashion world. She is now the new global ambassador for New Balance. She joins the brand as its new benchmark for style and genuine cultural expression, becoming the latest addition to the "family" of ambassadors and athletes who represent New Balance around the world.

In the case of the Sant Esteve Sesrovires-born singer, her role has a global scope. The implications and relationships of this partnership have not yet been fully elucidated, at least not yet, as to whether they will only involve the singer as a brand image, or also as a creator/collaborator at the design level or some other kind of creative/musical production for New Balance. When presenting her as their new global ambassador, the US fashion and sports equipment brand made special mention that Rosalía will serve as their new ambassador, "contributing her talent as a singer, songwriter and producer, along with her dynamic fashion sense".

Rosalía makes her debut as a New Balance ambassador. Credits: New Balance.

"Rosalía reflects the celebration of independence that the New Balance brand has represented since 1906." This is precisely why "we are honoured to welcome her to our family, with the desire to bring to life her creativity, her unique individuality and her courage to challenge conventions." This was emphasised by Chris Davis, brand president and chief marketing officer of New Balance, in statements released by the US company's management. "Rosalía is much more than a world-renowned cultural icon," he stressed. "She doesn't follow trends, she creates them." From this imprint that she is able to generate, "together, we will rewrite the rules through a co-authoring strategy focused on product and narrative," and under the philosophy of how "being atypical is what unites us". These last words from Davis seem to confirm that Rosalía's role as a New Balance ambassador would also include the possibility of developing co-creation activations between the singer and the sports brand.

"My passion for fashion and design has only grown over the years," said the Spanish singer, emphasising both the trajectory she has already led as the image and collaborator of different world-renowned brands, designers and fashion groups, as well as the veiled hints offered by Davis that leave the door open to the launch of products co-designed by New Balance and Rosalía. Paving the way for this, "I've always been a fan of New Balance, so working with the brand is very exciting for me," added the singer-songwriter. "I love how New Balance has brought sport closer to culture in recent years, and I'm very excited and grateful to become their ambassador."

First campaign starring Rosalía

Debuting in this role, coinciding with the announcement of her joining the New Balance family of cultural ambassadors and athletes, the brand has launched the first campaign starring the Spanish singer. This promotional action was produced by the creative agency American Haiku, directed by Alex Prager and with lighting by renowned cinematographer Robert Elswit, Oscar winner for his work on Paul Thomas Anderson's film "There Will Be Blood".

Rosalía makes her debut as a New Balance ambassador. Credits: New Balance.

New Balance's new 204L trainer, presented by Rosalía in her role as ambassador for the sports brand. Credits: New Balance.

Rosalía makes her debut as a New Balance ambassador. Credits: New Balance.

Conceived as a single campaign divided into five parts, with a marked cinematographic aesthetic, of which only the first part has been made public, the campaign will try to make visible throughout each of its five episodic instalments this new stage that Rosalía is embarking on as New Balance's new global ambassador, and how the singer is taking on this new role "with confidence and determination". In response, and with regard to this first "chapter", it aims to capture this very first moment in which the singer is revealed as the new ambassador for the sports brand, showing Rosalía on a "secret mission" from New Balance's headquarters in Boston to New York, with the task of delivering a mysterious package that has been entrusted to her. She delivers the package to a somewhat sceptical board of directors, and it is finally revealed that it contained a fiery red painting with Rosalía's face and name painted on it, along with the New Balance logo. With this narrative, the US brand not only presents the Spanish singer as its new ambassador, but also warns of the considerable risks they believe they have taken in doing so, but which they trust will serve to open New Balance to a new and bright future as a sports and lifestyle brand.

Accompanying Rosalía throughout this first "adventure" and debut as a New Balance ambassador are the brand's new 204L trainers. This model, like the Spanish singer, is presented to the public for the first time in this campaign, before its upcoming release on July 30. Until then, the purchase of this new 204L trainer model remains blocked, at least for the moment, from the official New Balance online shop. This latest footwear design from New Balance's lifestyle line is characterised by its low profile, its retro-vintage aesthetic silhouette combining influences from the 1970s and 2000s, and its nature as premium footwear made of suede.

New Balance's new 204L trainer, presented by Rosalía in her role as ambassador for the sports brand. Credits: New Balance.

"Filmed with a cinematographic intensity, the campaign unfolds like the chapters of a film," in which each episode "captures a new facet of her journey as she takes on this role" as ambassador "with confidence and determination," the sports brand says in relation to this first campaign starring Rosalía.

Regarding this first instalment, "it all begins at New Balance's headquarters in Boston, where Rosalía embarks on a mission that takes her across the city," ending in New York to "deliver a mysterious package," which "turns out to be a personalised painting with the New Balance x Rosalía logo," materialising this "powerful artistic union". Looking ahead to the next instalments of the campaign, "throughout each chapter," New Balance points out, "Rosalía will make it clear that she is not afraid to break barriers, and will share her unique vision of what is to come and develop between her and the sports brand."

