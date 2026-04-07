Rosie Huntington-Whiteley collaborates with ViX Paula Hermanny

Luxury Brazilian swimwear and resort wear brand ViX Paula Hermanny has announced British model and entrepreneur Rosie Huntington-Whiteley as its new designer and global ambassador.

Described by Huntington-Whiteley as an “incredibly personal” collaboration, the model has co-designed three collections with Paula Hermanny featuring swim and ready-to-wear pieces, centred around the duo's shared vision “of craftsmanship, femininity, and a lifestyle shaped by travel”.

ViX Paula Hermanny x Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Credits: ViX Paula Hermanny

The debut collection from Huntington-Whiteley, which is available globally from today, April 7, features a minimalist palette inspired by Brazil’s landscape with silhouettes that channel “sexiness with intention while being quietly bold and refined”.

Highlights include neutral-toned silks elevated by slits and plunging necklines, designed to transition seamlessly from day to night, as well as statement-making swimwear adorned with gold hardware accents.

ViX Paula Hermanny x Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Credits: ViX Paula Hermanny

Paula Hermanny, founder and creative director of ViX Paula Hermanny, said in a statement: “Rosie has embodied the ViX spirit well before this official partnership. Her lifestyle, her femininity, and her appreciation for thoughtful design align so naturally with the brand.

“Collaborating with her on this capsule was incredibly intuitive. She understands how a woman wants to feel in her clothes: confident, sophisticated, and completely herself.”

ViX Paula Hermanny x Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Credits: ViX Paula Hermanny

Commenting on the collaboration, Huntington-Whiteley added: “This collaboration feels incredibly personal as I’ve worn ViX for years. Paula and I share a love for beautiful fabrics, clean lines, and pieces that feel effortless yet considered.

“I wanted to design a collection to reflect how women really live and travel, pieces that feel effortless, sensual, and timeless, wherever you are in the world.”

ViX Paula Hermanny x Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Credits: ViX Paula Hermanny

ViX Paula Hermanny x Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Credits: ViX Paula Hermanny

ViX Paula Hermanny x Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Credits: ViX Paula Hermanny