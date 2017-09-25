Rossignol to launch debut eyewear collection

Fashion and lifestyle brand Rossignol is teaming up with Italia Independent to produce and distribute a co-branded eyewear collection, which will be unveiled at MIDO eyewear show in Milan next year.

Rossignol, known for its outdoor and skiwear apparel, and fashion brand Italia Independent, has promised that its debut co-branded eyewear collection will boost “high-tech” elements and “unique details” that both brands are known for.

"The partnership with Italia Independent has arisen out of a common vision: the leveraging of tradition, quest for excellence and a strong technical innovation component,” said Alessandro Locatelli, chief executive of Rossignol Apparel. "In keeping with the founding values of the two companies, we are convinced that partnership with Italia Independent will enable us to offer the market highly desirable, high-performance products, in line with the absolute quality criteria that have always distinguished the Rossignol brand offering."

Lapo Elkann, founder and artistic director of Italia Independent, added: "I am delighted with this trans-Alpine union between two companies bound by a great respect for tradition and the desire to look to the future with enthusiasm.

“A union that brings together two names that are symbolic of stylistic and technological excellence. I'm sure the fruits of this partnership will offer our customers a unique experience.”