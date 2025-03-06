Rotate partners with Hummel to design Danish women's football kit

Copenhagen fashion brand Rotate has joined forces with Danish sport and lifestyle brand Hummel to design a new kit for the Danish national women’s football team.

The new kit features a retro-style football jersey and short combination, envisioned in a vibrant red, white and black chevron pattern, paying homage to the traditional red and white colours of the Danish kit.

Alongside the kit, the collaboration features a lifestyle collection, including a red sweat set with a zip-up sweater featuring Rotate’s signature shoulder pads and matching wide-leg trackpants, an oversized half-zip sweater in sleek black and sporty socks, each hinting the Rotate ‘R’ logo print imprinted onto the garments.

Rotate partners with Hummel for the Danish national women’s football team kit Credits: Rotate

Thora Valdimars and Jeanette Madsen, co-creative directors at Rotate, said in a statement: “Our goal for Rotate has always been to empower the women that wear our clothing, whether it is a sequin dress or football jersey, we want to inspire confidence through our designs.

“It is a great honour to partner with Hummel and Danish Football Federation (DBU) to create the new kit for the national women’s football team of Denmark, celebrating the accomplishments of our national team, and providing a platform for us to share our message of female empowerment with a diverse new audience. We hope this partnership will inspire the new generation of young women to pursue their dreams, stay true to themselves and work together.”

Rotate partners with Hummel for the Danish national women’s football team kit Credits: Rotate

The collection will be available in all sizes across women’s, men’s and children’s from Rotate and Hummel’s channels, as well as select retail partners from this month.

Morten Lund, marketing director at Hummel, added: "This partnership is a unique fusion of sport and fashion, celebrating the skill and determination of the Danish National Women’s Football Team.

“With our deep passion for football, we are thrilled to collaborate with Rotate and DBU on a kit that combines top-tier performance with a bold statement of female empowerment. We hope this collaboration inspires not just the players, but also fans and future generations to pursue their dreams and ambitions with confidence.”

Rotate partners with Hummel for the Danish national women’s football team kit Credits: Rotate

Rotate partners with Hummel for the Danish national women’s football team kit Credits: Rotate