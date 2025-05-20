Rowing Blazers announces partnership with Mattel

New York-based clothing brand Rowing Blazers has signed a new partnership with toy manufacturer Mattel to introduce a series of nostalgic collaborations featuring some of its much-loved characters.

The partnership kicks off on May 20 with a capsule collection featuring Thomas from the Thomas & Friends franchise, combining Rowing Blazers' playful nods to 90s nostalgia and prep style with the popular train character.

Thomas & Friends x Rowing Blazers capsule collection Credits: Rowing Blazers

The predominantly light blue-and-white collection includes a range of signature Rowing Blazers styles, including a lightweight rugby shirt with embroidered detailing, an intarsia-knit cotton crewneck sweater with a corresponding children’s version, a piqué polo shirt, and accessories like a woven club-style necktie, a low-profile cotton twill cap, and two pairs of socks.

The Thomas & Friends x Rowing Blazers capsule will be available exclusively at the recently revamped rowingblazers.com website. Prices range from 18 to 298 US dollars.

Additional Mattel x Rowing Blazers collections will be announced in the coming months.

