Rowing Blazers launches charity T-shirt to support Ukraine

New York City-based Rowing Blazers has collaborated with artist and fashion illustrator Richard Haines on a charity T-shirt in support of Save the Children’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

With Save the Children estimating that 7.5 million children are in grave danger of physical harm, severe emotional distress and displacement, the Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund is raising money to provide children and their families with immediate aid, such as food, water, hygiene kits, psychosocial support and cash assistance.

The Rowing Blazers x Richard Haines charity T-shirt, which features a man carrying the Ukrainian flag, is available to pre-order on the brand's website to be shipped at the end of April. It is priced at 60 pounds and 100 percent of each purchase will be donated to the relief fund.

Rowing Blazers founder Jack Carlson said in a statement: “One of my best friends, an incredible woman, has served with Save the Children in active conflict zones, including Afghanistan and Somalia. Through her, I’m intimately familiar with the amazing work Save the Children undertakes and what an important organisation it is. As the world watches in horror at the events unfolding in Ukraine, Save the Children is providing life-saving assistance to kids and their families on the ground.”

Commenting on the inspiration behind his design, Haines said: “My first response during a crisis: make a drawing. When I posted the drawing of the lone man holding the Ukrainian flag, the positive feedback was immediate and a reminder of art’s power to unite. Jack and I both felt compelled to use the platforms we are privileged to have, to raise awareness of, and contribute to, the relief efforts carried out by Save the Children.”