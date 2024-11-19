Rowing Blazers launches collection with La Veste

American fashion brand Rowing Blazers is continuing its expansion into womenswear with a collaboration with Spanish label La Veste.

The capsule collection introduces new silhouettes to Rowing Blazers womenswear offering synonymous with La Veste, including the brand’s signature Jockey Blazer, Hill Blazer, School Shirt, Kilo Mini Skirt, Jockey Pant, Clovis Pant, and Malmo Jumpsuit, which have all been embellished with Rowing Blazers materials and motifs, such as luxe corduroy and a navy-and-green guard stripe pattern.

Rowing Blazers x La Veste collection Credits: Rowing Blazers

The collection, dominated by soft blues, burgundy and pink, also includes an embroidered vertical block-stripe rugby shirt, a wool-and-cashmere blend crewneck sweater featuring embroidered snails, a graphic co-branded T-shirt, and accessories like socks, a cap, and a co-branded embroidered tote bag.

The expansion into womenswear follows Rowing Blazers selling a majority stake to investment firm Burch Creative Capital earlier this year. At the time, the New York-based brand said the investment would allow it to develop its womenswear line, hire in key positions, expand distribution, and grow its retail footprint.

The Rowing Blazers x La Veste collection is available from both brand’s websites. Prices range from 30 to 530 pounds.

