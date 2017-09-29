RtA partners with Anna Dello Russo for L.A. streetwear collection

Los Angeles brand RtA just announced a new collaboration. The streetwear label partnered with designer Anna Dello Russo in order to launch a new women's collection.

The two plan to unveil their collection in Paris this weekend on Sunday, October 1. The edgy capsule collection will center on a darker monochromatic theme and will feature five women's apparel pieces. The capsule includes a trench coat, flared pants, trouser, a skirt, a regular tee, and a hoodie. These basic staples all have an urban twist that encompass the street style of Los Angeles. “This [collection was] exciting because Anna wanted to do something that was indicative of a more creative time, Nineties L.A., and that’s where the whole vinyl erotica concept came about," designer and founder of RtA Eli Azran told WWD.

The collection will be available at Elyse Walker's Forward after the presentation is unveiled. The line will retail from 150 to 595 dollars in price. With emphasis on black staples and unique designs, the collection reflects an overall ultra-cool, effortless aesthetic.