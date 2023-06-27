Safilo and Tommy Hilfiger renew eyewear licensing agreement

American fashion brand Tommy Hilfiger, owned by PVH Corp., has signed an early renewal of its global eyewear licensing agreement with the Safilo Group.

Under the renewed arrangement, the Italian-based Safilo will continue to be responsible for designing, manufacturing and distributing Tommy Hilfiger-branded sunglasses and optical eyewear collections until December 31, 2030.

Angelo Trocchia, chief executive of Safilo Group, said in a statement: “We are very proud to renew our partnership with Tommy Hilfiger in advance of the natural expiry date of the agreement, confirming the fruitful collaboration that has united our groups for thirteen years. With Tommy Hilfiger, we have forged a path of dynamic growth across the diverse markets where we are present, continuously reinterpreting the brand’s classic, American, cool heritage in a way that is relevant for today’s consumer.

“The mutual trust, vision and commitment that we share are the foundation of this close and long-lasting collaboration and we are certain that this partnership will further bring to life the iconic American lifestyle that Tommy Hilfiger stands for.”

Martijn Hagman, chief executive of Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe, added: “Since 2010, Safilo has demonstrated its ability to interpret the classic, American, cool essence of Tommy Hilfiger through distinctive eyewear designs.

“These collections effortlessly capture the desire of consumers who want to distinguish themselves through the iconic frames, seamlessly blending red, white and blue classic and modern elements.”