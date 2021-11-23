Saint Laurent collaborates with K-Way

French luxury label Saint Laurent has launched a collaboration with outdoor brand K-Way, available exclusively in its Saint Laurent Rive Droite stores in Paris and Los Angeles.

Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello worked with K-Way to reinterpret a limited-edition bomber with a tiger print and graphic touches. The unisex model is made of waterproof and windproof ripstop fabric with thermo inner seams to ensure optimal insulation against the elements.

The bomber jacket is exclusive to Saint Laurent Rive Droite, the creative and cultural destination curated by Vaccarello, located at 213, rue saint Honoré 75001 Paris, and extended at 469 Rodeo Drive, Los Angeles.

Saint Laurent Rive Droite is a brand new retail destination for “expression, exchange, and lifestyle” and features exclusive pieces, limited editions, library, vintage, music, photography combined with art, performances, exhibitions, events, and cultural exchanges all conceptualised by Vaccarello.

The idea of the concept store is to “enlarge the universe and the DNA of Saint Laurent,” explains the fashion house.