Saks Fifth Avenue unveils ‘Saturday Night Live’ collection

American retailer Saks Fifth Avenue is celebrating NBC’s Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy show ‘Saturday Night Live’ 50th anniversary with an exclusive merchandise collection, pop-up stores and window displays.

Fans of the comedy show can shop exclusive SNL-inspired merchandise and explore editorial content and videos showcasing memorable sketches and beloved characters from NBCUniversal’s show over the past 50 years via a dedicated SNL landing page, Saks.com/SNL50.

This will be followed up with limited-time pop-up shops later this month at Saks Fifth Avenue stores in New York and Beverly Hills, featuring exclusive SNL-inspired merchandise, including products from Favorite Daughter and Le Labo Fragrances. The pop-up in New York will be located on the fifth floor surrounded by SNL’s 50th-anniversary signage and will run from January 10 to February 10, and the pop-up at Saks Fifth Avenue’s women’s store on Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills will be open from January 23 to February 24 on the main floor.

The Saks Fifth Avenue New York flagship will also display a special window installation commemorating the partnership.

Saks’ exclusive SNL-inspired merchandise from Favorite Daughter Credits: Saks

Emily Essner, president and chief commercial officer of Saks Global, said in a statement: “We are excited to partner with Saturday Night Live, bringing together two iconic brands that have shaped culture and delighted our respective audiences for decades.

“Through this collaboration, we will create experiences that resonate with our customers and honour the dynamic spirit of New York City, while spotlighting Saks Fifth Avenue’s unparalleled world of luxury and style alongside SNL’s cutting-edge comedy and cultural commentary."

Saks’ exclusive SNL-inspired merchandise from Favorite Daughter Credits: Saks

The exclusive fashion collection includes Favorite Daughter’s SNL-themed pieces consisting of sweatshirts, T-shirts, tote bags, hats, jeans and a jean jacket, with select styles featuring archival imagery from the last five decades of the show. Prices range from 48 to 298 US dollars.

In addition, Le Labo Fragrances has created a specialised version of its Classic Candle in its signature Santal 26 scent, retailing for 96 US dollars, with an SNL-themed label reading, “Live from New York, it’s Santal 26!”

Tom Broecker, producer/costume designer at Saturday Night Live, added: “Partnering with Saks Fifth Avenue for Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary is an incredible way to honour the cultural impact of the show over the past five decades.

“Fashion is paramount for us to bring our characters to life and resonate so strongly with our viewers. We’re so thrilled to collaborate with Saks to highlight the intersection of costume design and storytelling, and to further celebrate the show’s legacy.”