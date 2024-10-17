Saks named as exclusive retail partner for AFEW Rahul Mishra & AK|OK Anamika Khanna in the US

Saks Fifth Avenue has been named as the exclusive retail partner for internationally acclaimed designer brands AFEW Rahul Mishra and AK|OK Anamika Khanna in the United States.

AFEW Rahul Mishra, Spring 2025 Collection at Saks Credits: AFEW Rahul Mishra

In line with Saks’ commitment to offering an exceptional and international selection of apparel, AFEW Rahul Mishra and AK|OK Anamika Khanna offer two distinguished women’s ready-to-wear collections, showcasing India's vibrant culture and renowned craftsmanship through unique designs and embellishments. In honor of the collection launch on Saks.com and in select Saks Fifth Avenue stores, Saks will host an exclusive event in New York City on Friday, October 18, featuring the designers and notable friends of the brands.

AFEW Rahul Mishra, Spring 2025 collection at Saks Credits: AFEW Rahul Mishra

"We are thrilled to introduce two globally celebrated brands to Saks' preeminent luxury assortment," said Tracy Margolies, Saks' chief merchandising officer. It is a priority for Saks to foster the discovery of diverse talent and creative voices from across the world. We are excited to partner with Rahul Mishra and Anamika Khanna to offer their refreshing takes on timeless, everyday dressing to Saks customers, and we look forward to celebrating Indian heritage and artistry through these brand launches."

AFEW Rahul Mishra, Spring 2025 collection at Saks Credits: AFEW Rahul Mishra

AFEW Rahul Mishra’s Spring 2025 collection, unveiled earlier this season during Paris Fashion Week, pays homage to urban India's rich cultural diversity, featuring vibrant florals and deep hues in prints, embroideries, and appliqués on classic silhouettes such as shirt dresses, pleated trousers, and tailored jackets. True to Mishra’s vision of creating timeless pieces, the collection sees Mishra use fashion as a lens to explore culture and convey diverse visual stories.

AK|OK Anamika Khanna, Spring 2025 collection at Saks Credits: AK|OK Anamika Khanna

"Today's launch of AFEW Rahul Mishra at Saks marks a significant milestone in my career," said Rahul Mishra, founder of AFEW Rahul Mishra in a statement. "When I was honored with the International Woolmark Prize in 2014, the capsule collection I designed for the competition was selected to be carried by Saks Fifth Avenue. To reflect on how my designs have evolved since then, and now embarking on this new partnership with Saks, I am so proud and exhilarated to introduce Saks customers to AFEW Rahul Mishra. This label embodies a vision of effortless, easy-to-wear luxury tailored to the modern woman's wardrobe, and I believe Saks is the perfect partner to bring that vision to life in the United States."

AK|OK Anamika Khanna, Spring 2025 collection at Saks Credits: AK|OK Anamika Khanna

Anamika Khanna’s seasonless AK|OK collection revolves around the following message: "Everything is AK|OK." Inspired by the Bonda Tribe, one of India’s oldest, the collection features jackets, slouchy pants, drapes, and kaftans reimagined with striking prints, intricate embroidery, and vibrant colors. With intricate detailing, Khanna merges thick thread-work embroidery, reminiscent of biker studs, to redefine urban fashion.

AK|OK Anamika Khanna, Spring 2025 collection at Saks Credits: AK|OK Anamika Khanna

"I am excited to share the launch of my label at Saks, marking a pivotal moment in my professional journey," said Anamika Khanna, founder of Anamika Khanna, in a statement."This moment is an important step forward, and I look forward to the opportunities it will bring. AK|OK's garments weave together Indian and global influences, blending traditional and contemporary elements to create versatile and relaxed pieces that empower women to express their true selves. Having a presence at Saks gives us the opportunity to reach a wider, more diverse audience and to further inspire shoppers with the free spirit that embodies AK|OK."