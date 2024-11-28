Saks Potts to close label in 2025

Copenhagen-based womenswear brand Saks Potts has announced that it is closing its doors in the spring of 2025 after 10 years.

The beloved Danish label, which won Scandinavia’s prestigious Wessel & Vett Fashion Prize in 2023, took to Instagram to announce the news and stressed the closure was not due to financial problems.

Saks Potts founders Cathrine Saks and Barbara Potts, said: “After 10 extraordinary years, Saks Potts, renowned for its unconventional designs, will close its doors in the spring of 2025, concluding a decade as business owners with financial success and remarkable creative achievements.”

The contemporary womenswear line was founded in 2014 and has been a long-time favourite of Copenhagen Fashion Week. The duo, who were both born in 1993 and grew up together in Copenhagen, used the city’s lifestyle, design and food scene as the main source of inspiration behind its pieces.

Saks and Potts added: “From the very beginning, we have strived to deliver what people didn’t expect, and this decision feels like staying true to exactly that. When we started Saks Potts at just 19 and 20 years old, we never imagined the wild and extraordinary journey it would take us on.

“These 10 years have been the best, most fantastic and unforgettable years of our lives. They’ve truly shaped who we are – and now we’re excited and eager to see what our 30s holds!”

Saks Potts, spring/summer 2024, Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Danish fashion brand Saks Potts announces shock closure after a decade in business

The brand was founded with 1,000 euros in start-up capital with a vision to fill a gap in Scandinavian fashion with “confident, bold and colourful coats,” added the brand. In just 10 years, the brand has become known for its chic 90’s minimalism and sophisticated looks and is beloved by celebrities, including Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Beyonce.

For many, it was the combination of the duo’s blend of technical expertise and artistic understanding that set them apart. Merging Saks’ degree in fashion design and tailoring with Potts’ BA in art history from the University of Copenhagen to create colourful, bold sophisticated and timeless pieces. Signature looks include its fur-trimmed ‘Foxy’ coat, featuring lamb leather and ultra-fine lamb shearling, available in a range of colours, and its interpretation of the perfect fit jeans, the relaxed fit ‘Salma’ that comes with a detachable leather coin purse on the waistband.

Saks Potts, autumn/winter 2024, Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The founders added: "Both being creative people, we have always strived to continuously reinvent ourselves and deliver the unexpected. Now 10 years into our journey, it felt like we could either shake everything up completely or we could turn the page, say a beautiful farewell to our business, at a stage that felt like the highest point, and start a new chapter of our lives.

“You can’t imagine how incredible it feels to see someone wearing our designs, whether it’s a sophisticated woman in Seoul or a girl on her bicycle in Copenhagen. Thank you more than we can ever say.”

Saks Potts founders excited to “leverage their legacy in new career opportunities”

Saks Potts spring/summer 2024 Credits: Launchmetrics/Spotlight

The post-pandemic years have been difficult for many independent fashion brands, however, Saks Potts stresses they are not closing due to financial concerns. The brand shared on social media that it has "consistently achieved +25 percent annual growth" and that 2024 "promises to be the brand's strongest financial year." The label has become one of Denmark’s biggest fashion exports and has more than 50 stockists worldwide, including Selfridges, Nordstrom and Ssense.

“We are proud to have created a brand that’s authentic, unconventional, dared to take risks, and is a platform for communities to connect and inspire so many amazing people. A heartfelt thanks to you that has been a part of our incredible community who followed, supported and inspired us to always deliver the unexpected,” added Saks and Potts.

It looks like the duo aren’t walking away from the fashion industry completely, with the social media post adding that they are both "exploring how to leverage their legacy in new career opportunities beyond Saks Potts,” and will be taking the time to consider new possibilities.

In the short term, the founders said they will be spending the coming months focusing on concluding the sales of their final collection, saying “a proper farewell” to all their partners, employees and customers, as well as "taking time to empower themselves for new adventures."