Sales of festive pyjamas are soaring

The official Christmas dress code for 2023 is set to be festive pyjamas, according to data from Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) provider Clearpay.

In a survey involving 2002 Brits, the research delves into Christmas Day attire, uncovering that 37 percent prefer not to dress up and instead opt for festive loungewear, signaling a trend toward a more convenient and personalised holiday season.

Furthermore, the survey indicates that 11 percent of respondents purchased their festive loungewear ahead of the holidays. Sales data also discloses a noteworthy 50 percent increase in festive pyjama sales before December, compared to the same period last year.

In addition, Clearpay's data highlights a 122 percent year-on-year surge in sequin dress sales, a 282 percent increase in purchases of metallic heels, and a 212 percent jump in sales of velvet trousers for Christmas parties in 2023.

The research also unveils insights into UK festive traditions and changing gift-giving dynamics in 2023. The study reveals that 95 percent of Brits strongly safeguard family Christmas traditions, such as watching the King's Speech. Surprisingly, the research indicates a shift in gift priorities, with Brits putting more thought into presents for their pets than for partners or family members.

Generational differences also came to the fore in the survey, with Gen Z more likely to leave gifts unopened, while Baby Boomers commit to using all their gifts. The resurgence of physical Christmas cards and evolving decoration preferences, including a 'Royal Fairytale' theme, reflects changing festive traditions.

Rich Bayer, UK Country Manager at Clearpay, notes that while some traditions persist, individuals are increasingly seeking a convenient and unique Christmas experience, allowing for more meaningful time with family and friends.