Sam Edelman inks licensing deals to expand into lifestyle

Footwear brand Sam Edelman, part of the Caleres portfolio, has signed four new licensing deals to expand its Sam Edelman, Circus NY by Sam Edelman and Sam & Libby brands into new lifestyle categories.

In a statement, Sam Edelman said it has signed new licensing partnerships to offer handbags, kids’ shoes, hosiery, and slippers.

This autumn will see the Sam Edelman and Sam & Libby brands unveiling handbags in collaboration with HB Connections, which has expertise in designing handbags and small leather goods. The collection will be designed to speak to each brand’s “sophisticated and modern consumer,” while being on-trend and at an attainable price point. Sam Edelman will also introduce slippers with My Step Global.

In spring, Sam Edelman will launch a new collection of kids’ footwear licensed by Esquire Brands and hosiery licensed by Gina Group.

These licensees will join the brand’s existing portfolio of partners S. Rothschild for dresses and outerwear, One Jeanswear Group for denim and ready-to-wear, and Randa Apparel and Accessories for belts.

Jesse Edelman, senior vice president and general manager of Sam Edelman, said: “The addition of four new licensees is another growth milestone for Sam Edelman. We’re confident in our partners’ abilities to bring our passion for our consumer to life across four new categories.”