Samsøe Samsøe expands its range with nightwear collection

Danish fashion brand Samsøe Samsøe has introduced a new line of nightwear, expanding its product range. This collection aligns with the brand's core values of responsible and timeless fashion.

The debut took place at Carmen, a minimalist guesthouse in Amsterdam, complementing the brand's Scandinavian aesthetic. The nightwear, made from pure organic cotton, reflects Samsøe Samsøe's dedication to sustainability. Renowned photographer Fauve Bouwman captures the essence of coziness, or 'hygge,' synonymous with Danish culture.

The collection's versatility is highlighted by community members Elba, Ella, Karla, and Yasemin, showcasing how these pieces can transition from nightwear to everyday essentials when combined with the brand's core offerings or paired with heels.

While this is the brand's first venture into nightwear, it aligns with its commitment to multifunctional and sustainable fashion choices.