Samsung teams up with Maison Margiela to reimagine Galaxy Z Flip4

Parisian haute couture house Maison Margiela is teaming up with Samsung to reimagine the design of the consumer electronic company’s newest smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip4.

Described as a “rule-breaking” collaboration, Samsung and Maison Margiela have combined cutting-edge technology with haute couture to create a limited-edition handset.

Maison Margiela's design philosophy has been extended to many aspects of the Galaxy Z Flip4 Maison Margiela Edition, from the phone itself to its UX, covers and packaging. This includes the phone being tinted in the brand's signature solid white colour with a matte finish, which Samsung states have been “weaved” into the smartphone with a drop of grey to create the optimal shade of white.

The phone also highlights Maison Margiela’s décortiqué technique, which strips back an object’s outer layers to expose its core, featuring fine, translucent lines which give the illusion of the internal cables being exposed.

Image: Samsung

While for the accessories, Maison Margiela has designed two phone cases, including a leather cover that reflects its bianchetto finish, with a white canvas punctuated with its four stitches emblem, while the second case is a spin on its numeric coding ring.

In addition, the box has also been designed to be a work of art, with the fashion brand revisiting the idea of inversion to expose “the rough surface of the inner pulp material to provide a packaging design that has never been seen before”. While the phone’s custom UX design includes specially created wallpaper artwork and icons, and the inverted phone also captures the scanning motion of an X-ray to create a see-through look.

Stephanie Choi, executive vice president and chief marketing officer of mobile experience business at Samsung Electronics, said in a statement: “Samsung and Maison Margiela both believe in breaking with convention and allowing people to celebrate their individuality, and this is no exception.

“With this collaboration, which combines ground-breaking technology and a unique design, we want you to be able to express your true authentic selves and celebrate what makes you unique.”

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Maison Margiela Edition will be available in select markets including China (Hong Kong), France and Korea, from December 1.

Image: Samsung

Image: Samsung