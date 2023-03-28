Sandro launches UK rental service with Hurr

Parisian fashion brand Sandro is partnering with rental platform Hurr to launch its rental offering in the UK, following a successful launch in France last year.

In a statement, Sandro said that it would be offering customers the opportunity to rent its current spring/summer 2023 collection, including tailoring, dresses, tops, and casual jackets as part of its commitment to a “more responsible approach to fashion”.

Isabelle Allouch, chief executive at Sandro, said: “This additional step in the world of fashion rentals reaffirms our desire to encourage circular consumption approaches. In addition, it reinforces our overall duty of responsibility towards the environment and people and adds to the actions we’re already taken.”

Victoria Prew, founder and chief executive of Hurr, added: “We are incredibly excited and proud to be officially launching a spring capsule collection by Sandro on HURR, which we know will be a hit with our HURR family. Sandro has perfected Parisian elegance, but with a contemporary fresh feel, and this new collection is their best yet.”

Sandro rental will launch on March 29 at Hurr, with prices starting from 25 pounds.