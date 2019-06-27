Sanjay Garg’s brand Raw Mango to showcase collections in Ahmedabad

Sanjay Garg’s brand Raw Mango will showcase his latest collection of saris and other garments in Ahmedabad on July 3 and 4. The upcoming Raw Mango exhibition will be showcased at Elan boutique in Ahmedabad’s Hill Plaza and will bring Garg’s ‘Sooti’ collection to the city. The collection features Jamdanis in fine cotton and an array of various silhouettes for summer 2019. Raw Mango’s Bageecha summer festive 2019 collection will also be among the collections to be showcased in Ahmedabad. The collection features black and gold saris with hints of colour and kurta sets in trapeze silhouettes.

Garg took his brand to the US in April and May for presentations in New York, New Jersey, Houston, and Dallas. The brand took its brightly coloured Radha collection to the US and, in collaboration with Ritu Malhotra. This endavour brought the brand to an international audience. Garg launched Raw Mango in 2009 and celebrated the brand’s first decade in fashion in February this year. The brand also opened a new flagship in New Delhi in spring.